WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- High school students were evacuated to the baseball field at Webster Groves High School Wednesday morning after a short in an electrical panel, the school said.
Initial reports came in as a fire, but the school said an electrical panel shorted out.
Students were evacuated and are still outside until Ameren shuts off the power to the panel. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene as students were evacuated outside.
The school district said they were sending students home for the day as crews work to fix the electrical panel. They expect school to be in session for Thursday.
