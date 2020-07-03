WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Webster Groves hair salon is closed until further notice after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The Boulevard Hair Co. at 8193 Big Bend Boulevard said the employee was asymptotic while working on June 30 and July 1. The employee received the positive test on July 2 after a headache led them to get tested for the coronavirus.
According to the business, the employee has had no fever or other symptoms. They were able to receive a “Rapid Results” test and got the positive results the same day the test was conducted.
After learning of the employee’s positive test, The Boulevard Hair Co. said they called a professional cleaning company that specializes in COVID-19 disinfection to clean the entire salon and bridal house. In addition, no one will be working in the salon until they test negative for COVID-19.
The salon said they will be closed until further notice while they assess the situation.
