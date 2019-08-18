WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Webster Groves firefighters are being praised this morning after helping a resident in a wheelchair during their free time.
When responding to a recent call, the firefighters noticed a woman in a wheelchair falling over when trying to enter her home. The woman's home has multiple steps and uneven terrain leading up to her door.
The fire crews spent several off days digging out and pouring a new sidewalk for her.
Now, she has a level pathway and new ramp to safely gain access to her home.
