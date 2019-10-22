WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Residents living near a Webster Groves school will soon be hearing more than the usual playground sounds and school bells.
Kids from Hudson Elementary came out to rehearse for us Tuesday morning on the school’s new outdoor stage.
Administrators said it’s all part of the school’s mission to provide learning environments outside of a traditional classroom setting.
“At Hudson we want kids to experience as many different spaces as possible to learn,” said Music Director Desmond Reichold. “Besides having the outdoor stage, we want them to come out and learn in a different way.”
The stage was paid for with a grant from the Webster Groves School District Foundation. There will be a special debut concert Thursday night with food trucks.
