WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Four-year-old Max Link is about to turn five, and is already working on a hockey career.
“He plays for the Rockets right here in Webster, and he also does the Little Blues program at Centine Community Ice Center," said Max’s dad Dan.
Max’s quest to be the best takes practice, and to get time on the ice, he simply heads out the kitchen door.
Dan built Max an ice rink in his backyard, and now he can skate whenever he wants.
"A couple of weekends ago, we saw the forecast was starting to turn towards the colder degrees,” Dan said. “We had all the wood and the idea and the size of everything and just started building the frame out."
He put a large heavy duty tarp inside, filled it with about three inches of water, and let Old Man Winter do the rest.
"What better way to celebrate the Blues championship and the All Star Game than building a rink in your back yard?" Dan said.
It’s a practical place to practice as long as the mercury cooperates.
"Hopefully we have another week of cold weather later on,” Dan said. “We can do this again in a few weeks."
The Links are a hockey family to be sure. Their other twin boys, born a couple of weeks after the Blues won the Stanely Cup, are named Alexander and Zachery.
