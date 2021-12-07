Webster Groves city council votes down $320 million redevelopment project

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Webster Groves officials voted not to approve a major redevelopment project.
The Douglass Hill Redevelopment Project centered around the area of Gore and West Kirkham Avenue. The $320 million project would have replaced 15 acres of warehouses and small buildings with apartments, condominiums, restaurants, offices and retail space. A historic Black church, Old Community Baptist Church, would have been saved.
The city council voted Tuesday not to rezone the area, which means the plan does not go forward.
