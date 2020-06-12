WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Webster Groves residents laid on their stomachs and kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s the amount of time a Minneapolis officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck.
But what they’re doing is a show of solidarity against the systemic racism towards black people.
“It’s just a time for people to come together who care and want to make a difference,” said Wendy Bruner.
Pastor Wendy Bruner of Peace United Church of Christ said her church plans to hold Black Lives Matter vigils once a week until things change.
“There’s a different feel about this time, and for me it feels like we’re at a tipping point and that something amazing is going to happen, and that the arch of justice is going to bend,” Bruner said.
While more than 50 people lined Lockwood Avenue, supporters blew their horns, while others raised their fist.
Doug Ulrich said as protests continue across the country, he believes it’s important that other races make a stand.
“If it’s just one group of people it’s just so easy to write it off like oh it’s an angry group, that group just has a gripe it doesn’t affect me, and eventually what goes around comes around,” said Ulrich.
Bruner said by having a diverse congregation she hears stories from her black members about the realities of racism.
“It’s clear about the things that they go through in the system that’s unfair to them,” she said.
The pastor said they plan to be out here next weekend at 6 p.m. The church is located at 204 East Lockwood Avenue in Webster Groves.
