WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 9-year-old boy in Webster Groves learned Sunday that his wish is being granted after a battle with a brain tumor.
Make-A-Wish surprised Evan Cornett and let him know he was going to meet Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes at a Chief’s game in December.
“I didn't think they would do it because Patrick Mahomes is busy,” Evan said. “I’m super excited.”
Sunday’s big reveal happened at Weber’s Front Row which is the official home to the Chiefs fan club, the STL Chiefs.
“Evan’s been going through so much and it’s amazing to be able to provide him a little hope, strength and joy in a time when he needs it most,” said Brian Miller, with Make-A-Wish. “At Make-A-Wish that’s what we firmly believe it truly does impact a child’s life.”
Make-A-Wish said Evan is in remission but he will require lots of check ups so they hope fulfilling his wish gives him a lot of strength.
