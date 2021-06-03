ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Clair County websites have been disabled following a suspected ransomware attack.

The website www.co.st-clair.il.us was made unavailable to the public after a ransomware group calling itself Grief claimed it targeted the county and several other organizations, according to the Belleville News Democrat. The county said the websites were taken offline for protection.

This comes as the world’s largest meat processor works to get back up and running after a ransomware attack closed 13 of its plants. In that case, JBS reported being threatened to pay an undisclosed amount of money or private information would be leaked. A Russian-based group is the prime suspect in the attack. Last month, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline was shut after an attack, which triggered fuel shortages and panic buying.

With an uptick of ransomware attacks, News 4 consulted with a local cyber expert who said the attacks are becoming more common because they’re easy to commit and the criminals behind them are rarely prosecuted.

“They go after the targets who make the most money, so if they find a business, businesses are always going to be able to have more money available than the average person, so the person at home doesn't have to worry about this so much, although their business laptop is what's used to get into the business,” said Scott Granneman with Webster University.

Granneman said work from home setups have made businesses more vulnerable to being hacked. He stressed that as more personal information is saved online it’s important to keep computer security updated. He also said not to click on links in strange emails because that could be a hacker’s way in.