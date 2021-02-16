ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A new website is aiming to let U.S. residents know about COVID-19 vaccine appointment availably.
COVIDShotFinder.com allows Americans to check eligibility, find appointment links and sign up to be alerted when appointments are available. The website includes data from all states and 45 of the largest counties.
“As phase one of the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine process has rolled-out to seniors and essential workers, we’ve seen technology hiccups and appointment scheduling issues make delivering the vaccine more difficult than it needs to be,” said Dayne Katz, co-founder, COVID Shot Finder. “We hope creating one place where all Americans can find out where vaccine appointments are available in their area and how to sign up will minimize confusion and maximize vaccination efforts nationwide.”
For more information or to sign up for alerts, click here.
