ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ahead of National Weatherization Day on Oct. 30, Spire is highlighting how weatherization assistance can help limited-income households save energy and money.
Weatherization reduces the cost of heating and cooling bills by addressing key health safety issues within the home. On average, a family reduces fuel usage by 35% after their home has been weatherized.
“Customers are seeking ways to reduce the costs of their energy bills,” said Spire’s Manager of Energy Efficiency Shaylyn Dean. “We are doing what we can to make sure our vulnerable customers have the information and resources they need to maintain access to energy when they need it most.”
Free weatherization assistance is available through the United Way. Spire told News 4 when a customer qualifies for assistance, community action agencies send teams to visit the home and address weatherization needs. Click here to learn more about Spire's weatherization assistance.
