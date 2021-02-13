Updated Saturday Afternoon. Let's dive deep into the snow forecast and then I'll touch on COLDER temps. Watch Steve's in depth video forecast here. More Snow: Snow will come in several waves over a prolonged period from Sunday through Monday. The heaviest wave looks to be Sunday night into Monday morning, though any snow will accumulate quickly on untreated surfaces since it is so frigid. The first wave of snow starts Sunday with light snow and turns heavier Sunday night into Monday morning. While the start time needs to be pinpointed, it could start from late morning or later in the afternoon. Expect quick accumulations on frigid ground, most of the day we are very cold in the single digits. Winds 10-15 mph, will mean wind chills below zero all day. The snow continues through Monday morning which will have a lighter commute due to President's Day, but still could be messy. Snowfall by Monday morning looks to be 2-4", Watch for updates as the trend has been in the higher end of that range.

Another wave of snow develops quickly Monday afternoon and Monday evening. This one looked heavy in early model runs, but has since shifted way south of the area. We still expect some light snow, but the heavy totals won't be in our area. Nonetheless, additional 0.5" to 2" on top of the snow from Sunday night-Monday morning, will add up to 3-5" maybe some spots hit 6". One interesting thing about this snow is that it will be VERY fluffy because the crystals are developing in such cold air. That actually impacts our forecast too. We first forecast the amount of liquid we expect. Then we multiply by the snow to liquid ratio. For us that typically is a multiple of 10 or 12. So if we forecast .20" of liquid, that would be 2" to 2.5" of snow. However in this storm due to the crystals growing in such cold air, it will be a multiple of 15 or even 20. So, our 0.20" of liquid would then turn into 3" to 4" of snow. So, if we're wrong on the liquid and wrong on the multiple, our forecast errors are magnified! Fun times, right? This snow will be easy to move, maybe you could use a leaf blower. But it's not good for making snowmen. There is also a chance for more snow Wednesday and Thursday, but confidence is so low based on wild swings in the models that I am saying 30% chance of snow and leaving it at that..for now.

The Cold:

Sunday and Monday highs are currently forecast around 10 and 9 respectively. That would set a record for the coldest high temperatures. Also, in the past 18 years we have only had a single digit high temperature 3 times. It's not that rare going back further, but in recent years it has been rare.

Our Lows Sunday through Tuesday will be the coldest, near 0 and possibly below. The last time we had a temperature below 0 was 2 years ago in January 2019 when we hit -6. Also, the wind chills around -15 to -20 but colder north. And that's why we have a wind chill advisory.

It's a really good idea to have a cold weather emergency kit in your car, extra gloves, hats, blanket etc...in case you get stranded.

Want some good news? How about 32 by Friday and the warming trend and thaw continues into next weekend!