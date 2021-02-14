Updated Sunday Morning. Let's dive deep into the snow forecast and then I'll touch on COLDER temps.

More Snow: We have been upgraded to a winter storm warning through Monday evening due to heavier snow expected from the 2nd wave of snow Monday afternoon. Models have come in stronger and with more moisture on the 2nd wave of snow Monday afternoon, forcing snowfall forecasts higher into the 6"-9" range total. This storm, however, will come in two waves. Wave #1 of Snow:

The first wave is starting Sunday with light snow but turns a bit heavier this evening and overnight. The snow continues through Monday morning which will have a lighter commute due to President's Day, but still will be slow and slick. Snowfall by Monday morning looks to be 1" to 3". Expect quick accumulations on frigid ground, because temperatures will remain in the single digits. That also means this will be a VERY fluffy and dry snow. And Winds of 10-15 mph, will mean the wind chills below zero all through this snow event. Wave #2 of Snow:

This will be quick and heavy, roads will be snow packed and I would advise to avoid travel if at all possible. This wave will be heaviest between Noon and 6PM. Lighter amounts are expected to the northwest, but from the St. Louis metro and to the south/east, I would expect (just from Monday afternoon) an additional 4" to 7". I would expect the St. Louis metro and south/southeast to have a combined total around 6" to 9", and it's not out of the questions for areas southeast of St. Louis that we some totals a bit higher. Totals will drop off north/northwest of the St. Louis metro closer to 5-6".

One interesting thing about this snow is that it will be VERY fluffy because the crystals are developing in such cold air. That actually impacts our forecast too. We first forecast the amount of liquid we expect. Then we multiply by the snow to liquid ratio. For St. Louis that typically is a multiple of 10 or 12. So, if we forecast .30" of liquid, that would be about 3" of snow. However in this storm due to the crystals growing in such cold air, it will be a multiple of 18 or even 25. So, our 0.30" of liquid would then turn into 5.4" to 7.5" of snow. So, if we're wrong on the liquid and wrong on the multiple, our forecast errors are magnified! Fun times, right? This snow will be easy to move, maybe you could use a leaf blower. But it's not good for making snowmen. There is also a chance for more snow Wednesday and Thursday, but confidence is not high yet on details. However, it does look like we could collect more inches of snow

The Cold:

We hit -1 Sunday morning, that's oh so close to the record of -2 from 1905. Sunday highs are currently forecast in the single digits. In the past 18 years we have only had a single digit high temperature 3 times. It's not that rare going back further, but in recent years it has been rare.

Our Lows Sunday through Tuesday will be the coldest, near 0 and possibly below. The last time (before Sunday) that we had a temperature below 0 was 2 years ago in January 2019 when we hit -6. Also, the wind chills around -15 to -20 but colder north. And that's why we have a wind chill advisory.

It's a really good idea to have a cold weather emergency kit in your car, extra gloves, hats, blanket etc...in case you get stranded.

Want some good news? How about above freezing by next weekend. That would put an end to 14 days in a row below freezing. The record is 18 days from 1977.

Businesses and nonprofits prepare for cold St. Louis temperatures People across the metro are looking for warmth with the freezing temperatures. Tim Huffman with the St. Patricks’ Center says they are asking for volunteers to help assist in keeping the homeless population sheltered this weekend as below freezing temps move in.