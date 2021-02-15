Updated Monday Morning.
Let's dive deep into the snow forecast and then I'll touch on FRIGID temps.
More Snow:
We have a winter storm warning in effect through Midnight tonight. The heaviest snow will come this afternoon to early evening and then quickly diminish this evening. Snowfall just from this afternoon will be around 5-6" in St. Louis and perhaps more to the southeast. That would put much of the area from St. Louis to the south/east in a total of 5" to 10" range combined with the light snow from this morning.
This Afternoon: Moderate to heavy snow.
This will be quick and heavy from Noon to 6 PM. Roads will be snow packed and I would advise to avoid travel if at all possible. Snowfall rates of 1"+ per hour are possible and especially for areas southeast of St. Louis where the heaviest snow will target. Lighter amounts are expected to the northwest of St. Louis.
One interesting thing about this snow is that it will be VERY fluffy because the crystals are developing in such cold air. That actually impacts our forecast too. We first forecast the amount of liquid we expect. Then we multiply by the snow to liquid ratio. For St. Louis that typically is a multiple of 10 or 12. So, if we forecast .30" of liquid, that would be about 3" of snow. However in this storm due to the crystals growing in such cold air, it will be a multiple of 18 or even 25. So, our 0.30" of liquid would then turn into 5.4" to 7.5" of snow. So, if we're wrong on the liquid and wrong on the multiple, our forecast errors are magnified! Fun times, right? This snow will be easy to move, maybe you could use a leaf blower. But it's not good for making snowmen.
There is also a chance for more snow Wednesday and Thursday, but confidence is not high yet on details. One model shows very light snow while another brings inches of snow. Look for more details on that after we get past today's snowfall and see more of a consensus in the models.
The Cold:
We hit -1 Sunday morning (record is -2 1905) and then we hit 0 Monday morning. We also only had a high of 8 on Sunday and Monday likely will be single digits as well. It has been 24 years since we had back to back days with highs in the single digits.
Also, the wind chills around -15 to -20 but colder north. And that's why we have a wind chill advisory through Tuesday morning.
It's a really good idea to have a cold weather emergency kit in your car, extra gloves, hats, blanket etc...in case you get stranded.
Want some good news? How about above freezing by next weekend. That would put an end to 14 days in a row below freezing. The record is 18 days from 1977.
People across the metro are looking for warmth with the freezing temperatures. Tim Huffman with the St. Patricks’ Center says they are asking for volunteers to help assist in keeping the homeless population sheltered this weekend as below freezing temps move in.
With temperatures dropping below freezing, some families will be using space heaters and other wats to stay warm.
