Updated Monday Morning.

Let's dive deep into the snow forecast and then I'll touch on FRIGID temps.



More Snow:

We have a winter storm warning in effect through Midnight tonight. The heaviest snow will come this afternoon to early evening and then quickly diminish this evening. Snowfall just from this afternoon will be around 5-6" in St. Louis and perhaps more to the southeast. That would put much of the area from St. Louis to the south/east in a total of 5" to 10" range combined with the light snow from this morning.

This Afternoon: Moderate to heavy snow.

This will be quick and heavy from Noon to 6 PM. Roads will be snow packed and I would advise to avoid travel if at all possible. Snowfall rates of 1"+ per hour are possible and especially for areas southeast of St. Louis where the heaviest snow will target. Lighter amounts are expected to the northwest of St. Louis.

One interesting thing about this snow is that it will be VERY fluffy because the crystals are developing in such cold air. That actually impacts our forecast too. We first forecast the amount of liquid we expect. Then we multiply by the snow to liquid ratio. For St. Louis that typically is a multiple of 10 or 12. So, if we forecast .30" of liquid, that would be about 3" of snow. However in this storm due to the crystals growing in such cold air, it will be a multiple of 18 or even 25. So, our 0.30" of liquid would then turn into 5.4" to 7.5" of snow. So, if we're wrong on the liquid and wrong on the multiple, our forecast errors are magnified! Fun times, right? This snow will be easy to move, maybe you could use a leaf blower. But it's not good for making snowmen.