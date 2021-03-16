ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More rain arrives Wednesday for St. Patrick's Day. The greater focus for severe weather will be the deep south where an outbreak of severe weather is expected including tornadoes.
In our area the threat is much lower, but increases in our southern coverage area. However, a limiting factor again will be if enough storm fuel can surge into our area to drive severe storms. I'll break down the timing and the threats for you...
We're expecting two main rounds of rain Wednesday. The first will arrive in the mid-late morning and linger into the early afternoon. This round could produce small hail and downpours, but there will be a limited threat for severe hail. These would be elevated storms, which means the updraft for these storms starts aloft where the warmer and more unstable air resides. That typically means only a hail threat.
The second round will move into southern Missouri late afternoon and St. Louis during the evening. And this is the round to watch for stronger storms, especially south. If enough low level humidity and warmer air can surge north, it would help to allow updrafts to be based from the surface and up. That is still in question, but is more likely for our southern coverage area highlighted in the maps below. Surface based updrafts are the storms that can produce hail, wind or a tornado. The rotation ingredient in the atmosphere will be abundant in southern and southeastern Missouri. So, we'll have to be on guard for tornadoes south.
For St. Louis we may never have anything but elevated storms, which is why the main threat is hail. The storm system would have to track farther north dragging more of that storm fuel for surface based storms into the metro for our threat to increase. So far, that does not appear likely.
So, it will be a busy day with rain and storms off and on from morning into the night. But let's especially watch late afternoon and evening for stronger storms. And the strongest storms will be focused south. We will continue to bring updates, so check back for the very latest!
