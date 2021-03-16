ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We get some dry time today before more rain arrives Wednesday for St. Patrick's Day.
We're expecting two main rounds of rain Wednesday. The first will arrive in the mid-late morning and linger into the afternoon. The second round will move into St. Louis in the evening. Either batch of storms could produce some hail. The threat of severe thunderstorms increases as you head south, as seen in the outlooks below. In fact, a significant severe weather outbreak is expected across parts of the south, especially in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Alabama.
The exact timing and intensity of the storms in our area is still a bit uncertain, so check back as forecast details come into focus. If this storm system takes a more northerly track, our threat of severe weather could increase. We'll keep a very close eye on that possibility.
