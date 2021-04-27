ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rain and storms are likely Wednesday through Wednesday night that may cause flash flooding in spots.
A few showers and possibly a strong storm will be possible in the morning. Then, Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning, we'll see scattered downpours across the region. 1" to 4" of rainfall will be possible, though the exact area of the heaviest rain may shift. Right now it is focused south of St. Louis.
The heaviest rain and biggest flood threat will occur where thunderstorms "train", which means multiple rounds of storms repeatedly hit one area. That will be a southwest to northeast line, but exactly where it sets up is uncertain. It appears most likely just south of St. Louis and that's why the Flash Flood Watch outlines that area (see map below). However, that Flash Flood Watch may expand as we see where the repeated downpours develop Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night.
Also, we have a low chance for a severe storm at any time from Wednesday morning through Wednesday night. While a low chance, we'll need to be on guard for mainly hail and strong winds and an isolated tornado. What we'll be watching for is any cluster of storms that can get organized and still have storm fuel despite the ongoing rain and clouds. That lack of storm fuel due to ongoing rain and storms in the area is a limiting factor and why the severe chances appear low, but something we'll watch closely.
