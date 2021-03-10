ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's an active period of weather through this weekend with wind, storms and a potential for some flooding. Let's take it day by day and detail the threats...
Today: A wind advisory has been expanded to include St. Louis through 6:00 PM. It's not much different than our forecast which already called for strong winds. Gusts 40-45 mph are possible and it's best to bring in the empty garbage cans and patio umbrellas. Those gusts won't be as strong after sunset this evening, but the winds will still be blowing around 15-25 mph from the south.
Thursday: Overnight storms are going to develop first to the northwest and then push southeast. How quickly it moves into St. Louis is still debatable in the models, but the trend has been on the earlier side with some downpours possibly affecting the morning commute. As the cold front moves over St. Louis around lunch time, the threat for renewed storms moving from the southwest to the northwest continues. This will be a soggy day. Both morning and afternoon we have to be on guard for a severe storm too. The limiting factor is an ingredient meteorologists refer to as CAPE and you hear me call it Storm Fuel to keep it simpler on TV. But if that storm fuel can drive some strong updrafts, an isolated storm with damaging wind, hail or even a brief tornado can't be ruled out. It's a low chance but something we'll be watching closely for you.
The threat for intense storms fades quickly as the sun sets Thursday evening, but rain and some thunder continues. I expect a break for St. Louis Thursday night into Friday morning while rain may continue to the south. This is part of the reason our highest rainfall totals are expected south/southwest of St. Louis where the breaks will be shorter and rain may "train". That term means new showers continually develop and move over an area. After one heavy rain shower or storm moves on, a new one moves in. And the rain southwest of St. Louis will surge back on Friday.
Friday-Saturday: Multiple waves of rain move from the southwest back into St. Louis Friday mid-day and through part of Saturday. The heaviest of this round looks to be Friday night into Saturday morning. This time we're mainly looking at showers and no severe weather. I would then expect a break Saturday at some point in the afternoon through Sunday morning.
(Rainfall Forecast map is through Saturday and does not include one last wave of rain Sunday or Sunday night depending on the timing)
Sunday-Monday: One last wave of heavy rain is expected but the timing is uncertain. It may hit Sunday afternoon or Sunday night into Monday morning. Our models show it being quick but heavy. I can't completely rule out thunder, but the indications are this won't be severe. Just stay tuned for updates as that last push of heavy rain is almost 5 days away.
