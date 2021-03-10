ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --The strongest storms and thus severe threat will be south of St. Louis the rest of the day now that the cold front has passed through. Areas south can still get a severe storm but that threat will diminish quickly after sunset.
A flood watch has been issued through Saturday afternoon. This is not a flash flood watch, but instead watch for low-lying areas prone to flooding and small creeks and streams to rise out of their banks. As you'll see below in my rainfall forecast, the target for the heaviest rain and thus the flooding will be south of the St. Louis metro. The rainfall looks lighter for St. Louis through the weekend, though still some wet times ahead. So, here's the day by day forecast and when to expect some large breaks from the rain which will not be continuous.
This Evening: Today was our stormy day, but the severe threat has pushed south of St. Louis. Any lingering showers will also push south this evening and the St. Louis metro will get a dry break through Friday morning.
Friday: While the morning starts out dry, showers move back in from the southwest. Areas north of I-70 likely are dry or don't get much rain at all. And St. Louis is on the northern fringe of the rain where we may get waves of light showers or only a few scattered showers. It is farther south from Rolla to Farmington to Chester, IL that will see more and heavier rounds of rain Friday afternoon to Saturday morning.
Saturday: We are less certain about the details for Saturday, but the trend has been drier. For now, I would expect showers along and south of I-70 in the morning and either dry or spotty rain in the afternoon.
Sunday: Another wave of heavy rain is expected and the timing trend in the models is for it to push through Sunday evening and Sunday night. It won't last long and looks to be rain, not storms.
Monday: After the early morning rain ends, an upper level disturbance could kick off some showers and storms. So let's keep on eye on that part of the forecast for next week, as it will come more in focus in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.