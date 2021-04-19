ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A late season shot of cold and snow is moving through this afternoon and will taper off in the early evening for St. Louis and late evening farther east of the St. Louis Metro. With temperatures above freezing, accumulations will range from nothing to 1" mainly be on grass and raised surfaces. Areas farther north/northwest are more likely to see that accumulation near 1" to 2". Pavement temperatures will be well above freezing, but during any heavier snow bursts they may turn slushy or briefly snowy before melting.
This is part of a powerful cold front that will drop our temperatures even more tonight. You'll want to protect sensitive plants Tuesday night as temperatures will drop below freezing to record cold levels with lows ranging from upper 20s to low 30s, coldest outside of the metro area. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Wednesday morning. Also, temperatures will be near to below freezing again on Thursday morning.
This would be the latest freeze in 35 years, since 1986. And assuming we get at least a Trace of snowfall, that would be the first Trace or more of snowfall this late in the season in 77 years, since 1944.
