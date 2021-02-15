Download the KMOV Streaming App on your connected TV
Updated Monday Evening.

Snow is winding down this evening.  It will still be snowing, but accumulations the rest of the evening will be minor, the bulk of our snowfall is on the ground.  Snowfall maps are all very preliminary and I would expect the total at Lambert of 5.8" to go higher.  But in general it looks like 4-7" in the St. Louis metro with 6-8"+ just southeast.  And we now have some high end totals.  12" from Centralia, IL  and 9.5" from Freeburg, IL.  Interesting gradient in the snowfall as Freeburg is only 11 miles south of O'Fallon which reported 5".  

This is our biggest snow in 2 years, when we had 10.8" on Jan. 11-12 2019.

There is also a chance for more snow Wednesday morning and afternoon.  The trend has been leaning towards light snow, but confidence is not 100% on how this snow maker plays out.  At least one model is stronger with more snow.  

The Cold:

Sunday and Monday had highs in the single digits, which is the firs time for back to back high temps in the single digits in 24 years.  Both days also set a record for the coldest high temperature on record.    

Also, the wind chills tonight will be around -15 to -25 and that's why we have a wind chill advisory through Tuesday morning.  

Our low Tuesday morning is forecast to hit -2, not quite the record of -5 from 1958.

Want some good news? How about above freezing by next weekend.  That would put an end to 14 days in a row below freezing.  The record is 18 days from 1977.

