Updated Monday Evening. Snow is winding down this evening. It will still be snowing, but accumulations the rest of the evening will be minor, the bulk of our snowfall is on the ground. Snowfall maps are all very preliminary and I would expect the total at Lambert of 5.8" to go higher. But in general it looks like 4-7" in the St. Louis metro with 6-8"+ just southeast. And we now have some high end totals. 12" from Centralia, IL and 9.5" from Freeburg, IL. Interesting gradient in the snowfall as Freeburg is only 11 miles south of O'Fallon which reported 5". This is our biggest snow in 2 years, when we had 10.8" on Jan. 11-12 2019. There is also a chance for more snow Wednesday morning and afternoon. The trend has been leaning towards light snow, but confidence is not 100% on how this snow maker plays out. At least one model is stronger with more snow.

The Cold:

Sunday and Monday had highs in the single digits, which is the firs time for back to back high temps in the single digits in 24 years. Both days also set a record for the coldest high temperature on record.

Also, the wind chills tonight will be around -15 to -25 and that's why we have a wind chill advisory through Tuesday morning.

Our low Tuesday morning is forecast to hit -2, not quite the record of -5 from 1958.

Want some good news? How about above freezing by next weekend. That would put an end to 14 days in a row below freezing. The record is 18 days from 1977.

Businesses and nonprofits prepare for cold St. Louis temperatures People across the metro are looking for warmth with the freezing temperatures. Tim Huffman with the St. Patricks’ Center says they are asking for volunteers to help assist in keeping the homeless population sheltered this weekend as below freezing temps move in.

St. Louis fire department warns of possible fires from space heaters With temperatures dropping below freezing, some families will be using space heaters and other wats to stay warm.

St. Louis area road crews prepare for overnight snow storm Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT got ready for 12-hour shifts treating and preparing roads ahead of what could be the first big snow storm this winter in the St. Louis area.

Freezing temperatures a blow to area restaurants on Valentine's Day Many restaurant owners in the St. Louis area were anticipating Valentine’s Day weekend to be one of their busiest weekends of the year.

St. Louis County reschedules vaccine appointments set for Monday due to weather Some COVID-19 vaccine appointments set for Monday in St. Louis County have been rescheduled due to the winter weather.

St. Louis fire department warns of possible fires from space heaters With temperatures dropping below freezing, some families will be using space heaters and other wats to stay warm.