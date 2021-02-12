Posted Friday Afternoon.
Let's dive deep into the snow forecast and then I'll touch on COLDER temps.
More Snow:
It still looks like a good bet for more snow on the way and coming in several waves.
One wave starts Sunday with light snow. While the start time needs to be pinpointed, it could start from late morning or later in the afternoon. Expect quick accumulations on frigid ground, most of the day we’re in the single digits. Winds 10-15 mph, will mean wind chills below zero all day. The snow continues through Monday morning which will have a lighter commute due to President's Day, but still could be messy. Early estimates are 1-3” from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. So not a huge storm, but enough to make things slick.
Another wave of snow develops quickly Monday afternoon and Monday night. This one has the potential be a bigger deal, and early estimates from the models were showing plenty of moisture over St. Louis. However, there is a reason I don't get into snowfall totals too early. New model runs are shifting the higher snow totals south. This far out models tend to have wild variations and instead I look for trends. The trend is that those higher snow totals may miss St. Louis to the south or just barely clip us. Any shift north and we're in store for a heavier wave of snowfall. As we get closer to Monday the shift in the track will be tens of miles. But this far out, shifts in the track can be hundreds of miles.
Part of the problem is that the energy for this system is in the Pacific near Alaska, and it really hasn't gotten organized yet. It will move on-shore Saturday afternoon-evening and get sampled by weather balloons. By Sunday morning that data will surely be in the models and that might make for a sharp forecast adjustment.
Bottom Line: Watch for 2 waves of snow, one Sunday afternoon to Monday morning that we're thinking 1-3"...then a lull before another wave hits Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. That 2nd wave is one to watch, with the latest trend showing the higher totals missing St. Louis south.
There is also a chance for more snow Wednesday and Thursday, but confidence is so low based on wild swings in the models that I am saying 30% chance of snow and leaving it at that..for now.
The Cold:
Sunday and Monday highs are currently forecast around 10 and 9 respectively. That would set a record for the coldest high temperatures.
Our Lows Sunday through Tuesday will be the coldest, near 0 and wind chills around -15 but colder north.
It's a really good idea to have a cold weather emergency kit in your car, extra gloves, hats, blanket etc...in case you get stranded.
Want some good news? How about 32 by Friday and the warming trend and thaw continues into next weekend!
Posted Thursday Feb 11th:
It's going to get worse before it gets better. Sorry, I'm just the messenger. But I do want you prepared for even colder temperatures and wind chills.
My current forecast as of Thursday evening has our low by Sunday morning around 0. But with a nearly 10 mph wind, our wind chills will be around -14 to -18 in St. Louis. Highs on Sunday will only peak near 10.
More Snow Possible next week:
And snow could return as early as Sunday evening with a decent shot for accumulating snow Sunday night-Tuesday morning. In fact, light snow may start as early as Sunday evening. The forecast for the snow Sunday night into Tuesday morning looks to be the type we need to spend some time shoveling. But it's too early to focus on snow totals, stay tuned on that.
And while it's a long ways off, models suggest we'll pull out of this deep freeze, not this weekend, but next weekend Feb. 20th-21st. Hang in there, look out for neighbors who may need our help and bring those pets in, they need the warmth as much as us. You can bookmark this link, I'll update our weather discussion with new info as we go through this Arctic blast and more snow next week.
