It's all about the Winter pattern this week....a couple chances for snow or even a wintry mix and another surge of Arctic air that may bring us near zero by the weekend.
We hit a low of 5 Sunday morning, the coldest since hitting 5 last year. But we're also (as of Sunday) in day 2 in a row of below freezing temperatures. While temperatures are "warmer" Monday and Tuesday, it looks like we will remain below freezing. And this at least has the potential to be a 9 consecutive day stretch of below freezing temperatures. And it actually could be more, but our confidence is much lower beyond 7 days. The last time we had a stretch like that was 3 years ago in December 2017 to January 2018 when we had 14 days in a row below freezing.
Of course we have some model disagreement on exactly how cold it will get, but I'm seeing the Friday-Sunday period as a potential for the core of this Frigid stretch to hit the area with single digit lows and perhaps a morning or two where we could make a run at below zero temperatures.
As for snow...it looks like on Monday afternoon to evening with a dusting to 1.5". Then another chance for snow Tuesday night through Wednesday night, but that round may have some sleet and freezing rain in St. Louis. It's too early for specifics, but for snow watch the Monday evening commute for a little light snow that could make for some slick spots. And know that Wednesday into Thursday we could again have some travel issues.
