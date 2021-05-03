ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There is a risk of severe storms across the viewing area Monday evening through the night. Eastern and southern parts of the viewing area have an enhanced risk (level 3 of 5). The bulk of the area has a slight risk (level 2 of 5). While the primary risk comes from damaging wind and hail, there is a low risk of tornadoes. Stay tuned to News 4, our free News App or KMOV.com for ongoing updates. Make sure you get a weather update before you go to bed tonight and have a way to be alerted if warnings are issued overnight.
By late afternoon from 4-6 PM we may see some isolated strong storms popping up along the cold front Northwest of the St. Louis metro. Then in the St. Louis metro watch for a severe storm from 6pm to 10pm. Areas southeast of St. Louis will need to be on guard longer through Midnight. It is possible that a new cluster of storms develops overnight in southwestern Missouri. These will miss St. Louis to the south/southeast, but we'll have to watch for that to develop after Midnight and most likely would impact areas in southeastern Missouri and Southern Illinois.
Damaging winds near 60 MPH and quarter sized hail are the main threats, with an isolated tornado possible. However, in the orange level 3 severe threat on the severe threat map, that area could see an increased risk for larger golf ball sized hail and winds 70+MPH.
Stay tuned for updates, we'll bring you any changes to the severe risk area and the timing.
