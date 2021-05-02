ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We have a severe storm risk Monday evening and Monday night. We're currently in the level 2 severe risk, of 5 being the highest. This will likely shift a bit and update in the next day, so check back here for updates. One thing I'll be watching for is perhaps an upgraded risk south of St. Louis.
Current timing to watch is Monday evening and overnight. After Midnight-1 AM the threat is focused more South of St. Louis as the cold front will have passed through the metro, but we still could see strong to severe storms south overnight. Wind, hail and a tornado threat are all risks with this system.
Also, while we have some scattered rain and perhaps a rumble of thunder this Sunday evening and tonight, there will be NO severe weather. However, it is Monday evening and Monday night we'll need to watch carefully.
Stay tuned for updates, we'll bring you any changes to the severe risk area and the timing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.