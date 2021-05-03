ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of the area including St. Louis through 9 PM. A new watch may be needed for areas south later this evening and overnight.
There is a risk of severe storms across the viewing area through Monday evening. Then another surge of strong to severe storms is possible overnight but the severe threat from those storms is focused south/southeast of St. Louis. While the primary risk comes from damaging wind 60-70 mph and large hail (up to golf ball sized), there is also a low risk of an isolated tornado.
Timing: By late afternoon we may see some isolated strong storms popping up along the cold front West and Northwest of the St. Louis metro. Then in the St. Louis metro watch for a severe storm from 5 PM to 10 PM. Another surge of storms is expected overnight, but the severe threat from those will be focused in southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois.
Overnight: A new cluster of storms is expected to develop overnight. While St. Louis may get clipped by these storms, the severe threat will be focused farther south/southeast of the St. Louis metro. The greater severe threat overnight is in southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois. That's because the front will have passed through St. Louis already, ushering in more stable air. Rain and storms will still be possible in this more stable air, but the energy for severe weather will shift south overnight.
Storm Threats: Damaging winds of 60-70 MPH and quarter to golf ball sized hail are the main threats with an isolated tornado possible.
Stay tuned for updates, we'll bring you any changes to the severe risk area and the timing.
