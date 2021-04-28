ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We may see a break in the rain during the evening and hopefully enough to get the Cardinals game in this evening. But more scattered rain and storms are expected late this evening and overnight. Some downpours are possible and areas south of the St. Louis metro are more likely to see the heaviest rain and flood threat.
The heaviest rain and biggest flood threat will occur where thunderstorms "train". That term comes from train cars on railroad tracks, because multiple storm cells can act like trains repeatedly running over the same ground and enhancing the flood threat. That looks more likely for areas south where the flash flood watch continues through Thursday morning.
Also, we have a low chance for a severe storm with slightly higher chances in the southern part of our coverage area. While a low chance, we'll need to be on guard for mainly hail and strong winds and an isolated tornado. What we'll be watching for is any cluster of storms that can get organized and still have storm fuel despite the ongoing rain and clouds. That lack of storm fuel due to ongoing rain and storms in the area is a limiting factor and why the severe chances appear low, but something we'll watch closely.
