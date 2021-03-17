ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thunderstorms have been rumbling through our area today, and there is a chance of strong to severe storms this evening with primarily hail as the main threat in the St. Louis Metro. For the St. Louis Metro watch for more storms between 8PM to perhaps not starting up again until 10PM. Areas south/southwest will see these storms earlier. Some of those storms could be strong. But the greater focus for severe storms in the U.S. will be the deep south, where an outbreak of severe weather is ongoing, including the possibility of powerful tornadoes.
In our area, the threat is much lower. But the chance of severe weather increases in our southern coverage area. The biggest limiting factor is whether enough storm fuel can surge into our area to drive severe storms. I'll break down the timing and the threats for you...
The second round of rain and storms will move into southern Missouri late this afternoon and into the greater St. Louis area during the evening. This is the round to watch for stronger storms, especially south. If enough low level humidity and warmer air can surge north, it will help to allow updrafts to be based from the surface and up. That is still in question, but is more likely for our southern coverage area as highlighted in the maps below. Surface based updrafts often lead to storms that can produce hail, wind, and even a tornado. The rotation ingredient in the atmosphere will be abundant in southern and southeastern Missouri. So, we'll have to be on guard for tornadoes south.
For the St. Louis metro area, we may never have anything but elevated storms, which is why the main threat is hail. The storm system would have to track farther north, dragging more of that storm fuel for surface based storms into the metro, for our threat to increase. So far, that does not appear likely.
We will continue to bring updates, so check back for the very latest!
