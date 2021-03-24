ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Another round of rain and storms is expected Thursday. There is at least a low threat that some of them could become strong to severe.
Rain will move into the area during the morning hours. It looks to be fairly scattered, and quite light.
It's during the afternoon that the thunderstorms get going. The best window of opportunity for severe weather in our area appears to be from about 1pm - 7pm. The rain during this time frame could get a bit heavy at times. Expect anywhere from about 1-2" in the St. Louis area.
This system will likely bring a major severe weather outbreak over the deep south (MS, AL & TN). We are on the northern side of it, so the threat here is much lower. Just south & east of St. Louis gets a level 1 threat (on a scale of 1-5). SE MO & S IL see a level 2.
What this means is that storms may produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. But the probability is quite low. The farther to the SE you go, the higher the probability becomes.
Storms should begin to decrease in intensity after 7pm, and the last of the rain is out of our area by midnight....so Friday looks nice and dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.