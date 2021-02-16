More Snow Wednesday:

More snow arrives Wednesday morning, but it is not a big storm like we just went through. 1-3" expected in the advisory area with most of that coming in the morning to Noon. And St. Louis should be in the middle to lower end of that range with the higher 2-3" totals found to the southwest. However, with a frozen ground and temperatures so cold, snow will accumulate quickly.

And timing will be the key to impacts on the morning drive. The snow will start after Midnight to the southwest and that's where it will be a bit heavier. Then for St. Louis, the snow may start right as the morning drive gets going or perhaps towards the end of the morning drive. So, we'll just need to be prepared that a quick light covering of snow on cold ground can severely slow the commute. Of course we're also dealing with poor conditions on some roads due to leftover snow from Monday's big snow. Hang in there, there is a big thaw this weekend and into next week. A winter weather advisory is in effect at Midnight to the southwest of St. Louis where the snow starts earlier. And the advisory in the metro goes from 6AM to 6PM Wednesday. The afternoon commute should not be impacted by actual falling snow as it tapers off to flurries. But leftover snow could still be an impact since temperatures are so cold.

The Cold:

Want some good news? How about above freezing by this weekend with a continued thaw into next week. In fact, I don't see an Arctic intrusion int he long range models into early March. So, this looks to be the worst of this Winter's cold.

Friday should be our last day below freezing, putting an end to 14 days in a row below freezing. The record is 18 days from 1977.