More Snow Wednesday:
More snow arrives Wednesday morning, but it is not a big storm like we just went through. 1-3" expected in the advisory area with most of that coming in the morning to Noon. And St. Louis should be in the middle to lower end of that range with the higher 2-3" totals found to the southwest. However, with a frozen ground and temperatures so cold, snow will accumulate quickly.
The Cold:
Want some good news? How about above freezing by this weekend with a continued thaw into next week. In fact, I don't see an Arctic intrusion int he long range models into early March. So, this looks to be the worst of this Winter's cold.
Friday should be our last day below freezing, putting an end to 14 days in a row below freezing. The record is 18 days from 1977.
People across the metro are looking for warmth with the freezing temperatures. Tim Huffman with the St. Patricks’ Center says they are asking for volunteers to help assist in keeping the homeless population sheltered this weekend as below freezing temps move in.
With temperatures dropping below freezing, some families will be using space heaters and other wats to stay warm.
Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT got ready for 12-hour shifts treating and preparing roads ahead of what could be the first big snow storm this winter in the St. Louis area.
Many restaurant owners in the St. Louis area were anticipating Valentine’s Day weekend to be one of their busiest weekends of the year.
Some COVID-19 vaccine appointments set for Monday in St. Louis County have been rescheduled due to the winter weather.
The current cold temperatures caused many natural gas wells to freeze in some parts of the country and increase the demand on gas systems. This will eventually reflect on customers' gas bills.
With temperatures dropping below freezing, some families will be using space heaters and other wats to stay warm.
People across the metro are looking for warmth with the freezing temperatures. Tim Huffman with the St. Patricks’ Center says they are asking for volunteers to help assist in keeping the homeless population sheltered this weekend as below freezing temps move in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.