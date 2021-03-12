ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --After a dry Saturday, rain will return on Sunday. Scattered showers are possible at any time in the morning to afternoon though it won't rain all day. However, heavier rain arrives Sunday night into Monday morning. This heavy round of rain will arrive Sunday night and could produce 0.5" of rainfall. Depending on exact timing, this could impact the Monday morning drive.
After Monday morning we will get a break, but a few spotty thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon.
Tuesday is a dry day but we get back into rain on St. Patrick's day Wednesday. The timing trend on Wednesday is for the afternoon through the nighttime with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. While it is too early to be confident in the details, it does look possible for Wednesday's storms to be strong or severe. We will keep you posted with updates on that.
