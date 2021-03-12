ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --Rain will return on Sunday. Scattered showers are possible at any time in the morning and afternoon, although it certainly won't rain all day. However, heavier rain arrives Sunday night into Monday morning and could produce 0.5" to 1.0" of rainfall. Depending on the exact timing, this could impact the Monday morning drive, or be tapering off during the morning drive.
After Monday morning, we will get a dry break, but a few spotty thunderstorms will develop Monday afternoon. There is a chance that those storms could produce some small hail.
Tuesday is a dry day, but we get back into rain on St. Patrick's day (Wednesday). While it is too early to be confident in the details, it does look possible that Wednesday's storms could be strong to severe. We will keep you posted with updates on that.
