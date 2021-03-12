ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --A Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday afternoon including St. Louis. This is not a flash flood watch, but instead watch for low-lying areas prone to flooding and small creeks and streams to rise out of their banks. As you'll see below in my rainfall forecast, the target for the heaviest rain and thus the flooding will be south of the St. Louis metro. The rainfall looks lighter for St. Louis through the weekend, and in fact Saturday is trending drier in St. Louis in the latest models. So, here's the day by day forecast and when to expect some large breaks from the rain which will not be continuous.
Friday: While the morning starts out dry, showers move back in from the southwest during the afternoon and evening. Areas north of I-70 likely don't get much rain at all. And St. Louis is on the northern fringe of the rain where we may get waves of light showers. It is farther south from Rolla to Farmington to Chester, IL that will see more and heavier rounds of rain Friday afternoon to Saturday morning. These will be showers, not storms like Thursday's round of rain.
Saturday: We are less certain about the details for Saturday, but the trend has been drier. For now, I would expect showers along and south of I-70 in the morning and either dry or spotty rain in the afternoon. The morning rain may stay south of St. Louis too.
Sunday: A few light showers are possible in the afternoon, then another wave of widespread and heavier rain is expected Sunday evening and Sunday night. This will be rain, but not much if any thunder.
Monday: After the early morning rain ends, an upper level disturbance could kick off some showers and storms. So let's keep on eye on that part of the forecast for next week, as it will come more in focus in the coming days.
