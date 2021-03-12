ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --A Flood Watch has been cancelled for St. Louis but continues in effect through Saturday afternoon for areas directly south of St. Louis. There won't be much if any thunder with this evening's rain for St. Louis expect 0.25" or less. Some areas south, especially from Rolla to Farmington and south, could see 0.5" to 1.5"" with the rain lasting longer into Saturday morning.
This weekend won't be a wash out and Saturday is your best bet for dry weather and to get outdoors with a high of 56 and mostly cloudy skies.
But more rain will push in on Sunday. The rain looks light and scattered at any time in the morning to afternoon, but not an all day rain. However, a widespread and heavy round of rain arrives late Sunday evening and Sunday night. This round of rain alone could produce 0.5" to 1" of rainfall.
Flooding Threat: The flood threat is south of the St. Louis metro where small creeks and rivers may rise out of their banks and low water crossings may flood. I've checked on the Meramec River and the forecast calls for "Minor" Flooding. The 3 categories of flooding are minor, moderate and major. So, no major impacts but there will be a significant rise on the river. And the Meramec at Valley Park is forecast very close to the "Moderate" flood level. You can see the updated river forecast by clicking here and then click on a river gauge for more information.
