More Snow Wednesday:
More snow arrives Wednesday morning, but it is not a big storm and the latest models are even lighter. A dusting to 2" generally across the area with some spots southwest of the St. Louis metro perhaps pushing closer to 2-3". However, with a frozen ground and remaining temperatures so cold, even light snow can create a quick coating on roads.
The snow will start after Midnight to the southwest and that's where it will be a bit heavier. Then for St. Louis, the snow may start right as the morning drive gets going or perhaps towards the end of the morning drive. So, we'll just need to be prepared that a quick light covering of snow on cold ground can slow the commute.
A winter weather advisory is in effect at Midnight to the southwest of St. Louis where the snow starts earlier. And the advisory in the metro goes from 6AM to 6PM Wednesday.
The afternoon commute should not be impacted by accumulating snow, though there may be some flurries lingering.
The Cold:
Want some good news? How about above freezing by this weekend with a continued thaw into next week. In fact, I don't see an Arctic intrusion int he long range models into early March. So, this looks to be the worst of this Winter's cold.
Friday should be our last day below freezing, putting an end to 14 days in a row below freezing. The record is 18 days from 1977.
People across the metro are looking for warmth with the freezing temperatures. Tim Huffman with the St. Patricks’ Center says they are asking for volunteers to help assist in keeping the homeless population sheltered this weekend as below freezing temps move in.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Road crews with MoDOT and IDOT worked 12-hour shifts treating and preparing roads ahead of the first big snow storm th…
Many restaurant owners in the St. Louis area were anticipating Valentine’s Day weekend to be one of their busiest weekends of the year.
Some COVID-19 vaccine appointments set for Monday in St. Louis County have been rescheduled due to the winter weather.
The current cold temperatures caused many natural gas wells to freeze in some parts of the country and increase the demand on gas systems. This will eventually reflect on customers' gas bills.
