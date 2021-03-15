ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We get some dry time Tuesday before more rain arrives Wednesday for St. Patrick's Day. And there is a potential for some strong to severe storms late afternoon through Wednesday evening. One of the limiting factors is how far north this storm system will track and thus how far north the fuel for severe weather will develop.
While the strength of our storms is in question, everything is on track for some wet times Wednesday with rain and then some storms. The rain will develop first to the southwest, perhaps mid-morning into the Rolla area. For St. Louis any time from late morning on into the afternoon be prepared for some showers and thunder. The chance for strong to severe storms will ramp up late day and evening with higher chances south. That's because south is closer to the source of the instability to drive stronger storms. Check back as the forecast details come into focus and we can pinpoint the timing and area of severe weather with greater confidence.
This same storms system may produce an outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes in the south. Particularly in parts of Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama.
So while it's best to check back for updates as the forecast details come into focus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.