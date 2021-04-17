ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A late season shot of cold and possibly brief snow is possible Tuesday. We don't expect much if any accumulation as there will be a lot of melting with temperatures above freezing but dropping into the 30s. But it's possible to see a coating on grass and raised surfaces in some areas while roads remain too warm and thus wet. Some models are advertising a brief wet snow, while others keep it as a brief mixture of rain/snow before ending.
Weather Discussion: Blast of cold and even a shot for snow Tuesday
This is part of a powerful cold front that will drop our temperatures dramatically Tuesday. You'll want to protect sensitive plants Tuesday night as temperatures will be near to below freezing.
There's still a lot to be determined on specific hourly timing with this front for Tuesday, but it's the type of front that will feel like a change of seasons from a mild Monday to a cold Tuesday.
We'll keep you posted right here with updates to our weather discussion on KMOV.com, the News4 app and News4.
Steve Templeton
