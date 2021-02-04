*Updated on Thursday afternoon*
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --If you think it's been cold, it really hasn't...but it will be soon. Our December and January mean temperatures were a little more than 3° above normal. But now, cold air looks to pour in and settle for a bit. This blast of cold will advance on us Saturday night into Sunday. The model trend shows us getting briefly "warmer" (but still well below normal) before the core of this Arctic air and even colder temperatures hit us next week. Lows will be in the single digits to low teens on Sunday morning with highs in the 20s.
But this graphic shows a strong signal for below normal temps through February 18th. If this cold air moves in as advertised I would expect several days in a row below freezing and next week several days with single digit lows if not making a run for a below zero low by late next week or weekend. That's a long ways away, so I caution that this can certainly change. But I wanted to get you the heads up on what I'm seeing in the long range. I will keep you posted!
Posted Wednesday Feb. 3rd:
There is more uncertainty than before on the cold blast forecast for Sunday. While I've warmed the temperatures slightly, it's still very cold with potential lows in the single digits and highs in the 20s. However, one of our longer range forecast models has a different scenario leading to less confidence on exactly how Sunday-Wednesday or next week will play out. The change shows the depth of the cold air only briefly reaching St. Louis Sunday before temperatures rebound slightly.
As of Wednesday Evening I have our forecast for Sunday with a Low of 7 and a high of 21. But I could see some big changes to the forecast for Sunday into next week until we start to see more of a consensus in the models. For now, plan on a cold Super Bowl Sunday, the question will be just how cold. And I will continue to keep you updated!
--------------------
Posted Monday Feb. 1st:
While it's nearly a week out and we could see changes, I wanted to give you an early heads up on a cold blast of Arctic air I'm monitoring for Sunday-Monday Morning.
This Arctic air will invade south by Sunday morning. Forecast models disagree on how long it will last, but ensemble forecasts show it as a quick hit before rebounding to more typical cold February temperatures.
For weather events four to seven days away, I like to lean on ensemble forecasts. Those models compile multiple runs and create a mean or average. It tends to smooth out the wild outliers in the model and gives me a better idea of the big picture. While that means we lose some of the nitty gritty detail which is better for short term forecasts, it also means we don't end up with as many wild swings in the forecast pattern.
So far, this looks like a quick hit of cold air, but it could rival the coldest air of the season, when we hit 10 degrees on Christmas morning. And our current forecast has us with the coldest daytime temperatures so far this Winter with temps in the teens Sunday afternoon.
I should caution that this far out we certainly can see big changes on timing and depth of the cold air, so I will keep you updated.
