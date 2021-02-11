It's going to get worse before it gets better. Sorry, I'm just the messenger. But I do want you prepared for even colder temperatures and wind chills.
My current forecast as of Thursday evening has our low by Sunday morning around 0. But with a nearly 10 mph wind, our wind chills will be around -14 to -18 in St. Louis. Highs on Sunday will only peak near 10.
More Snow Possible next week:
And snow could return as early as Sunday evening with a decent shot for accumulating snow Sunday night-Tuesday morning. In fact, light snow may start as early as Sunday evening. The forecast for the snow Sunday night into Tuesday morning looks to be the type we need to spend some time shoveling. But it's too early to focus on snow totals, stay tuned on that.
And while it's a long ways off, models suggest we'll pull out of this deep freeze, not this weekend, but next weekend Feb. 20th-21st. Hang in there, look out for neighbors who may need our help and bring those pets in, they need the warmth as much as us. You can bookmark this link, I'll update our weather discussion with new info as we go through this Arctic blast and more snow next week.
