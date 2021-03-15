ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A few strong to severe storms are possible late this afternoon and this evening especially from the St. Louis metro and west. A small cluster of thunderstorms will develop and move through our area this late afternoon to the west and then in the St. Louis metro during the evening. For St. Louis, most likely in the 6PM to 9PM time frame. These storms may produce hail around the size of quarters. And while a lower threat, there is a chance for damaging winds and a brief tornado. The area of greatest threat is highlighted in green below. Any storms move out late evening and it will be dry overnight.
Tuesday is a dry day, but we get back into rain on St. Patrick's day (Wednesday). While strong storms are possible Wednesday, the better chance for severe weather is south of St. Louis. However, if the track of this system shifts north, it will drag more storm fuel north into the St. Louis area. For now we're in the lowest level 1 severe threat for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. However, with the uncertainty on the strength of the storms in our area, it's best to check back for updates as the forecast details come into focus.
