ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A few strong to severe storms are possible late this afternoon and this evening along the interstate 70 corridor. A small cluster of thunderstorms will develop and move through our area. These storms may produce hail and gusty winds, and there is a chance for an isolated severe storm. A brief weak tornado is not out of the question. We'll be watching this closely. The area of greatest threat is highlighted in green below.
Tuesday is a dry day, but we get back into rain on St. Patrick's day (Wednesday). While strong storms are possible, the better chance for severe weather is south of St. Louis. However, if the track of this system shifts north, it will drag more storm fuel north into the St. Louis area. The forecast details will come more into focus in the next few days, and we will bring you the latest updates on News4.
