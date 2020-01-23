SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Weather conditions have forced MetroLink to run shuttles between two Metro East stations Thursday morning.
Shuttles are being used to take passengers between the Fairview Heights and Shiloh-Schott MetroLink Stations. Passengers traveling through the area may experience delays of 30 to 60 minutes.
Metro officials said they are working to restore service between the stops but shuttles may be used throughout the morning rush hour. Metro suggests that passengers start their commute at the Fairview Heights Station if possible.
In addition, Metro said Blue Line trains are currently only operating between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Emerson Park Stations.
According to Metro Transit, majority of their bus routes are on schedule with a few trips seeing slight delays because of traffic and road conditions.
