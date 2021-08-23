ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Dr. Sam Page is continuing to encourage masks even after a judge ruled that St. Louis County cannot enforce a mask mandate.

In a briefing Monday morning, Page stressed that masks should be worn until more people get vaccinated against COVID-19. He said a lack of masks puts children in danger because vaccines have not been approved for those under the age of 12.

Judge bars St. Louis County from enforcing mask mandate A St. Louis County judge has barred the enforcement of County Executive Dr. Sam Page’s mask mandate.

“As a medical doctor I see no rational reason for not doing whatever is necessary to curb this virus. Excuses are just that. Wearing a mask is easy and effective, and masks save lives. Please, stop saying otherwise,” he said.

As school starts across the area, Page urged mask wearing as a way to keep students in classrooms. “This is about freedom. The freedom of our children to learn in an ideal environment in reduce the risk of being left behind,” said Page.

Thursday, a St. Louis County judge barred the enforcement of Page’s mask mandate. The County Executive said the St. Louis County Council could take steps during their Tuesday night meeting to put a mask mandate in place until more people are vaccinated.

“It’s sad that public health has become politicized and it’s sad that some elected leaders are voting against what’s best for our residents because they don’t like me,” said Page. “You can still not like me and do what’s right to protect our residents. Be on the right side of history.”

According to Page, the council voting for a mask mandate would put St. Louis County leaders on the same page in helping the curb the virus.