KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wealthy Missouri businessman and political donor Stan Herzog has died.
An obituary posted with Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory says Herzog died Friday. No cause of death was listed.
The Kansas City Star reports that 70-year-old Herzog was president of Herzog Enterprise and chairman and CEO of Herzog Contracting Corp.
He donated millions of dollars to Republican political candidates and causes in Missouri, including unsuccessful 2016 gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway and former GOP Gov. Eric Greitens. He also donated to Josh Hawley's successful bids for state attorney general and U.S. Senate.
