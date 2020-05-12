ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com)-- As St. Louis City plans to ease restrictions, Saint Louis University is detailing how they plan to reopen their campus in the fall.
According to SLU President Fred Pestello, students and staff are expected to be back on campus for the fall semester while adhering to public health protocols.
"We also are considering the implementation of other public health safeguards such as testing, contact tracing, symptom checks, wearing masks, and deploying ample hand sanitizer stations," he wrote.
St. Louis City's guidelines requires daily health screenings for on-campus personnel, a 6-feet social distancing mandate and face covering to be worn. Pestello said the 6-feet requirement for in-person learning would be complicated but not impossible.
A coronavirus planning group was assembled to assess options for learning in the fall semester.
Those options include:
- Hybrid scenarios in which we start in-person and move to complete remote delivery – or vice versa, depending upon the status of the virus
- Modified face-to-face instruction for the entire term (to accommodate physical distancing requirements in classrooms)
- Remote instruction for the entire term
- An earlier start and end date to the term, allowing for as much in-person instruction as possible before a projected second wave of COVID-19
But one thing emphasized was online classes are bound to happen.
Health officials predicted a second wave of the virus may occur during flu season. To reduce a chancing of spreading the virus, in-person classes may transition to online only.
"To be clear, we will reopen carefully and gradually," Pestello added.
He said until the "virus is defeated", they will follow requirements to ensure students and staff are safe.
Employees working from home are asked to not return to campus on May 18.
