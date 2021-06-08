KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A historic church in Kirkwood has been targeted by vandals once again, marking three incidents in less than two months.
Vandals damaged the Eliot Unitarian Chapel church's Black Lives Matter sign that sits on the front lawn for the first time on May 7. With each time, the church said the vandalism became increasingly aggressive. On June 6, vandals ripped the entire sign from the frame overnight.
“We will not give in to hate. Love must always win," Lead minister Rev. Barbara Gadon said.
The church plans to hold a press conference and vigil Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to address the latest vandalism in front of the church which sits on South Taylor Avenue and Argonne Drive. Since the death of Michael Brown in 2014, Eliot Unitarian Chapel has held a vigil each week.
