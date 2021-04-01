ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The grandmother of a 9-year-old St. Louis boy killed while sleeping in the backseat of his family's car is pleased with an arrest made in the case, but said daily life is still a struggle.

Christine Greene's grandson, Caion Greene, 9, was killed on March 7 at the LaSalle Park apartment complex just south of downtown. According to police, two men began shooting at the family's car as it left the parking lot, striking the young boy in the chest, killing him.

On Wednesday, St. Louis Police announced the arrest of Darryl Williams, 17, who charged with first-degree murder in the death of Greene. He's also charged with nine other counts, including three counts of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

"Amen! Thank you Jesus I'm glad they caught him," Christine Greene said. "I need one more to get caught, one more. Then my heart will be complete."

Court documents show Williams has been out on bond from a case stemming from August of 2020, in which he is charged with resisting/interfering with an arrest. According to court filings, Williams was supposed to be on house arrest with a GPS monitor at the time of the shooting.

Police initially said two men were seen shooting at the family's car, but has not said if they are still seeking a second suspect. Greene said her grandson's death has destroyed her close-knit family, leaving her only daughter with an 8-month-old son and grieving the loss of her first born.

"We will never be the same," Greene said. "The happy life we had is just a sad life we're living right now." According to the St. Louis Police Department, there have been 44 homicides in the city so far this year, compared to 32 homicides at the same time last year. The department said 27 of the 44 cases remain open, while 17 are considered closed.

"Guns need to be put down," Greene said. "Not only for me, but other people's kids are being killed out here by guns. They need to be put down." Police said because warrants have been issued in the case, they are unable to comment as to whether it was a targeted shooting or a case of mistaken identity.

According to charging documents, witnesses saw Williams approach the family's car and fire several shots into it before running away. During a later interview, police said Williams admitted to being at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting.

As her family continues to senseless killing of her grandson, Greene said parents play a role in helping to curb young gun violence. "They can't control their kids, their kids control them," she said. "You had the kids, so step up and be a parent. If you had good kids your kids won't be out here shooting at nobody!"

Surveillance cameras are now in place at the location where police said Greene was killed.