WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he has confidence in St. Louis-area authorities when it comes to their response to the coronavirus.
Parson made the comments Wednesday with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page at his side. The comments were made days after a St. Louis County woman who had been studying abroad in Italy tested positive for COVID-19.
READ: St. Louis coronavirus: Family breaks quarantine attending Villa father-daughter dance, prompting school closures
The 20-year-old woman is currently the only Missouri resident to test positive.
Page said the father and sister of the patient violated a self-quarantine when they went to father-daughter dance for Villa Duschense students at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton. The family's attorney says they received no instructions to self-quarantine.
Page says the family later followed the self-quarantine after learning about the positive test.
Parson said he feels that state health officials have the number of COVID-19 test kits that are required and needed. Parson also said local officials will be the ones to make a decision on whether to cancel local events or not.
When asked if people should fear going out in public, Parson said those who feel sick should use common sense and stay home, especially those who are elderly. He also said that he does not believe the state should come into a community shut-down activity due to the virus.
