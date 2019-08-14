ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The mother of 7-year-old Xavier Usanga says it’s his smile that will now get them through this difficult time.
“Innocent life gets lost and taken away and it’s unfortunate,” said Dawn Marie Usanga.
Her family was comforted by friends, family, law enforcement and political leaders Wednesday afternoon during Usanga’s vigil.
READ: Arrest made in shooting death of 7-year-old St. Louis boy
Monday, Xavier and his sisters were walking home when they hit by gunfire on 14th Street.
“It’s unfortunate for everyone around, my son is still dead,” said Usanga.
Alderman Brandon Bosley spoke firmly during the vigil.
“We’re hurting as a community,” said Bosley.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) on Wednesday took a suspect into custody in connection with the shooting.
No other information was released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.