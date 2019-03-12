WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Tuesday night, friends and family remembered St. Louis police officer Kaitlyn Alix.
Alix would have turned 25 on Tuesday. Dozens gathered in Wentzville and released balloons in her honor.
Her mother shared her last memory of Kaitlyn at a family dinner.
"And Katie, she says 'Cheers, what are we all doing for my birthday this year?' And unfortunately we didn't know this was going to happen, we didn't expect this, for her birthday. But we're giving her one hell of a party," said her mother Aimee Chadwick.
Nathaniel Hendren is accused of killing Alix while the two were playing Russian roulette. Hendren was on-duty at the time.
Hendren remains under house arrest.
